One dies in Delhi cosmetics factory fire

New Delhi: One person died in a massive fire that broke out at a cosmetics factory here in the Gulabi Bagh area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

At least 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. After about 5 hours of hard work, they were able to bring the fire under control.

READ: Fire accident at Cracker factory at Sivakasi, 5 dead, 14 Injured

According to the fire department, a charred body was also found in the factory.

Cosmetics, nail polish, children's toys and bags are made in the factory.

READ: Fire breaks out at electronic shops in Tamil Nadu

"The fire started at around 3.47 a.m. Fire tenders are on the spot and trying to douse the fire. It is under control," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

READ: Kerala hotel gutted in fire, no casualties