Passage of GNCTD Bill shows frustration of Center: Opposition

New Delhi: As Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid the uproar and strong protests of Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and many others, their leaders have alleged that the move is being done by the Central Government in "frustration" to take all the power of Delhi in its own hands.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said during a press conference, "On 20th December 1991, LK Advani had said his party is of the view that Delhi should be given the status of full-fledged state. Forget about giving statehood, BJP has brought this bill to weaken the powers given to the Government of Delhi. Our demand was just to sent it to Select Committee to check some of the provisions of this Bill."

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said, "It was a black day in the history of Parliamentary Democracy. Yesterday, the constitution, as well as democracy, was murdered. This bill was being brought against the Supreme Court order."

The legislation was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, on Wednesday, in which 83 members were in favour of the bill while 45 were against it. Just before the passage of this bill, Congress walked out. Lok Sabha had already passed this Bill on March 22.

In an attack on the BJP, he said, "It is being done because Modi Government is scared of the good work of Aam Aadmi Party. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has any fear of a leader then it is of Arvind Kejriwal."

He further alleged, "Till now, Bills used to be brought in Parliament for the welfare of the country. But Modi Government is a traitor of 2 crore people of Delhi who have given an elected Government to the national capital."

AAP may also approach the Supreme Court over the matter. On Thursday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that AAP is seeking legal advice and will continue it's fight against the Bill.

As per the proposed amendments, Section 21 of the Act, dealing with restrictions on laws passed by the legislative assembly with respect to certain matters, is sought to be revised to clarify that the expression of "government" referred to in any law to be made by the legislative assembly shall mean the "Lieutenant Governor".

During the debate in Parliament, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had said that the amendments would create a sound government mechanism in the national capital.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of LG before any executive action.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Syed Naseer Hussain told ETV Bharat, "BJP has lost 6 elections in Delhi. There is so much frustration as they couldn't get to Delhi for so many years. Now they want to use their powers in Delhi through LG. In every Manifesto of BJP, full statehood to Delhi was mentioned. Then what is the need to give all the powers to LG?"

