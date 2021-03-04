PIL in SC seeks appointment of CBI director

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to appoint a regular director of CBI as the tenure of the last director, Rishi Kumar Shukla ended on 2nd February 2021, and till now a new director has not been appointed and instead an interim director is functioning.

Citing media reports, the PIL says that the Centre could not convene a meeting of the selection committee comprising of the PM, leader of opposition and CJI, even when it was fully aware that Rishi Kumar Shukla's tenure would end on 2nd February.

"Rampant corruption in high places in the country and the manifest unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system to ensure that the culprits are punished seriously impairs the right of the people to live in a corruption and crime-free society. This violates Article 14 and 21 of the constitution. The right to life guaranteed to the people also includes in its fold the right to live in a society that is free from crime and corruption and upholds the rule of law," read the PIL.

The petitioner has also sought directions to the Centre to "initiate and complete the process of selection of the CBI Director well in advance, at least 1 to 2 months before the date on which the vacancy in the post of CBI director is about to occur in future."

