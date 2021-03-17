Modi, Portuguese PM review preparations for 1st ever India-EU leaders' meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone call on Tuesday with counterpart António Luís Santos da Costa, Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic.

The two leaders reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic in the two countries. They also noted the importance of the quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for the ending of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi briefed PM Costa on India’s vaccination drive, as well as the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far. He assured that India would continue supporting the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities.

READ: PM Modi holds virtual summit with Finnish counterpart

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Portugal partnership in the last few years.

They also discussed first-preparations for the first-ever India-EU Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May 2021.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the role being played by Prime Minister Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership, and said that he was looking forward to meeting him in Porto.