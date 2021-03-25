SC orders status quo on water supply by Haryana to Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Punjab Government, Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Delhi Jal Board's petition against Haryana for polluting the Yamuna and cutting the supply of water to Delhi.

The bench comprising of CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian ordered that status quo has to be maintained on the supply of water by Punjab ans Haryana till hearing tomorrow. By tomorrow, Haryana has been directed to file its reply on Delhi Jal Board's allegations.

READ: Raghav Chadha seeks court-monitored probe in DJB office vandalism case

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Delhi Jal Board argued before the top court today that it wrote 6 letters in the past since January 2021 but not a single reply has been recieved. Its people went to Haryana an Punjab, have begged but not a single reply was recieved.

On contention of repairing 2 and 3rd gate under the Nangal project, DJB argued that it has no issue on when and how the repair is done but it should not be done in april when the requirement is at peak. Moreover it can not something extraordinary because it is routine work, said Singhvi. We have Lutyens Delhi but there is aam admi Delhi also and there is 25% loss of water, submitted Singhvi.

CJI asked Haryana represented by Senior Advocate Shyam Divan to hear the complains of DJB and respond by tomorrow.

READ: Delhi Jal Board seeks remedial measures to check pollution in Yumana