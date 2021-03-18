SC stays vaccine hearings in High Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today stayed the hearing of the petitions pertaining to Covid 19 vaccine in Delhi and Bombay High Courts and directed to transfer the cases to itself. It issued a notice in the matter and also allowed impleadment of other pending cases in the matter coming before the top court.

The bench comprising of CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian was hearing a plea by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech who sought transfer of cases to the apex court. SG Tushar Mehta appearing for the centre expressed no objection to the demand as it is an all India issue and not states wise.

The Delhi High court had asked both the companies to disclose their capacity and if they could increase the manufacturing and also include legal fraternity. The Centre was asked to explain on what basis has it defined the criteria of people to receive dosage.

SG Mehta submitted before the court today that the centre has filed an affidavit explaining WHO guidelines according to which vaccine has to be given to the health workers, then front line workers and then to the citizens.

Citizens have also been categorised and the government is prioritising people above 60. Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for one of the petitioners told the court today that it is a little embarrassing how courts are dealing with the matter. He asked how can courts get into it and ask about criteria. "These are not being sold, the government is overseeing it, all over the world age has been made a criteria," said Salve.

CJI defended HC and said that it is just asking for capacity. All those who are coming in contact with people think that they are at risk and are entitled to be protected, this is what the HCs are looking at, said CJI.

SG Mehta told the court that there are a lot of professions where people need to come in contact with other people. It includes vegetable vendors and journalists also. Tomorrow if the criteria are reviewed, even the journalists can come and say that they come in contact with the people and deserve priority.

Disagreeing over this, CJI said that he doesn't think that journalists need to come in contact with the people, they can do their jobs even without meeting. Advocates have to come more in contact with the people, said CJI agreeing to examine if the advocates should be given a priority in vaccination.

CJI clarified that nobody is against the government or intends any mala fide, they just seek a response. The court will hear the matter again next week on 24rth March.

