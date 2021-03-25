SC unlikely to interfere in religious texts: Zafaryab Jilani

New Delhi: Commenting on the recent controversy about a plea filed by Waseem Rizvi over the deletion of 26 verses from the holy Quran, senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani said that it is very unlikely that the Supreme court will interfere in amending any religious texts. In this respect, the petition is likely to be dismissed.

He said in case the court does so, then many petitions will be filed regarding other religious scriptures.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Jilani said that earlier also these kinds of petitions were dismissed by courts.

Calcutta High court had earlier dismissed a similar kind of plea which was later dismissed by the supreme court also.

Earlier, Syed Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran.

According to the PIL filed by Rizvi, these 26 verses were inserted by the first three caliphs, Hazrat Abu Bakr, Hazrat Umar, and Hazrat Usman and used by terrorists to promote jihad.

While speaking to the media, Rizvi said that the tutoring of the holy book- the Quran has been given at the early stage of learning. If some verses of the holy book allure anyone to join terrorism on the pretext of religion, then it should be removed, added Rizvi.