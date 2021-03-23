Telangana and AP urged to settle differences

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh need to settle their outstanding bilateral issues in an amicable manner.

During the Question Hour, Rai said a large number of provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 have been implemented and that the remaining are in various stages of implementation.

The MoS said that the state of Andhra Pradesh was divided into Andhra and Telangana through the process of legislation and that some outstanding bilateral issues need to be settled by both states amicably.

Nityanand Rai was replying to a query put forward by the TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu on the implementation of assurances made to the state of Andhra Pradesh under the legislation. The minister added that the Union Finance Ministry also provided a special package to the state of Andhra Pradesh which suffered due to Telangana being carved out.

On the other hand, responding to the demand by YSRCP member PV Midhun Reddy for according special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, Rai said such a provision does not exist as the Centre had accepted the recommendation of the Fourteenth Finance Commission.