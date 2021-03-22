Three held for sexually assaulting woman in Delhi

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman and robbing a truck driver at two different places in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh (26), Naveen Lohmod (25) and Baljeet (30), all residents of Aya Nagar here, they said.

On Thursday night, police received information that a woman had been sexually assaulted by three to four men who also tried to rape her, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and met the victim who alleged that three men had a quarrel with her brother in a car. When she came to save him, they sexually assaulted her, the officer said, adding that a case was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said that the victim lives in South Delhi with her family. The victim in her statement has said that she was present in her house on the night of March 18. She heard her brother's voice and came out.

She saw three young men in an SUV quarrelling with her brother. They later her misbehaved with her, she said.

Police said another call was received where the caller alleged that three men had beaten and robbed him of his ₹ 30,000 at Aya Nagar.

After reaching the spot, the complainant Shahjad, a truck driver, said when he was unloading bricks from the truck, three men came and started abusing and beating him and his workers, the officer said.

Later, they took his wallet, containing ₹ 30,000 and other documents, police said.

"During the investigation of the cases, it was revealed that both the incidents had been committed by the same men. On Friday evening, the three accused were arrested from the forest area behind G-Block, Aya Nagar," Atul Kumar Thakur added.

A car, ₹ 5,200 and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added.

With PTI inputs