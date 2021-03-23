Three illegal call centres busted, 37 arrested for duping victims overseas

New Delhi: Three illegal call centres have been busted by the Delhi Police cyber cell, one of them in Bindapur and two in Janakpuri.

Three illegal call centres busted, 37 arrested for duping victims overseas

The accused were running multiple fake processes including a Social Security Number scam, the Apple Tech Support scam and the Amazon Tech Support scam. As many as 37 accused have been arrested for allegedly duping foreigners.

Read:| Two fake call centres busted in Gurugram, 4 arrested

As disclosed by the accused, they have conned thousands of people with crores of rupees in this manner.

A raid was conducted at the premises on Monday and it was found that the accused were running illegal call centres in Bindapur and Janakpuri.

Read:| 100 arrested as Delhi police smash cybercrime gangs

"Two separate cases were registered against the scam centres and a total of 37 persons, including managers, supervisors and operators, were arrested. Out of these, nine were working at the Bindapur centre and 28 at the Janakpuri centres. A total of 56 desktops and 41 phones have been seized from the three locations," said Anyesh Roy, DCP Cybercrime.

Earlier, 34 persons were arrested for running similar illegal call centres in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

IANS

Read:| CID busts illegal call centre in Guwahati