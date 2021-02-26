Tribes India's indigenous products by ethnic groups

New Delhi: The Tribes India showroom was started by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), run by the Union Tribal Welfare Ministry.

There are a total of 123 Tribes India showrooms across the country where all kinds of clothes, jewellery, paintings etc. made by tribals are displayed for sale.

Due to the Tribes India showroom, the handicrafts of tribal artisans get a big market.

George of Simdega, Jharkhand, who is working as a salesman in the showroom of Tribes India on Mahadeva Road Delhi, has said that a large number of people come and shop every day. There is a lot of demand for jewellery made by tribals and there is a discount sale.

Even during the pandemic people are very keen to buy the products made by the tribespeople, he said.

Tribes India showroom is established for the purpose of increasing income, maintaining employment and livelihood of tribal artisans and forest dwellers.

The showroom in Delhi is also full of natural products, immunity enhancing products, which are essential during the Corona epidemic.



Delhi's Tribes India showroom houses arts and crafts products from 27 states.

As a national nodal agency for the welfare of tribals, TRIFED has started buying and marketing tribal arts and crafts through its network of retail outlets called Tribes India.