UP police search offices of PFI in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday conducted a search at the offices of the Popular Front of India in New Delhi.



The search operation comes after police interrogated PFI youth leader Rauf Sherif in connection with a money laundering case.

The police also raided the PFI office on February 21. Sherif is the general secretary of the student wing of PFI called Campus Front India (CFI).

Sherif was detained by the Enforcement Directorate last December at Trivandrum airport and he was also wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police for fueling the anti-CAA and NRC protests and in connection with the Hathras case.

The STF has made a list of some suspected targets and is raiding the locations. The agency claims that anti-national activities are being conducted at these bases.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), accusing it of inciting riots in the state during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

ALSO READ: UP Special Task Force raids PFI office at Shaheen Bagh