Vijay Sampla assumes charge as new NCSC chairman

New Delhi: Former Union MoS Vijay Sampla on Wednesday assumed the charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and said that the Commission will not only provide justice for the scheduled caste but also ensure that they go through no injustice.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay Sampla said, "For the welfare of the people of scheduled castes and to ensure that no injustice happens against them, we will be giving suggestions to the state and central government as well."

"The population of the people of scheduled caste in our country is more than 20% and as the population increases, the rate of harassment also increases. So, to ensure that no such incident happens against the deprived and underprivileged people, we will try to ensure all possible steps for their justice and this will be our priority," he added.

On being asked about the central government announcement to recruit domain specialists at the joint secretary and director level in various ministries through lateral recruitment, the chairman of NCSC said, "Be it the government sector, private sector, PSU or a public-private setup, wherever the SCs face discrimination or get sidelined, we will fight for their justice. Our fight will be in line with judicial restraint and social dignity."

It is worth mentioning that several leaders have opposed the Centre's move to allow lateral recruitment saying that the marginalised class will be overlooked and not get the benefits of reservation if the system is implemented.

When Vijay Sampla was asked about his opinion on the caste-based census, he said that it is not the responsibility of the commission and it depends on the government to look after such issues. "We only execute government policies and ensure that all benefits being provided by the government reach the needy," he said.

