Criminal flees from custody after shoot-out in Delhi

New Delhi: A member of the Jitender Gogi gang escaped after his accomplices attacked the police team escorting him to a hospital in Delhi Thursday afternoon. One of the attackers was killed and another was wounded before he was caught.

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, who escaped during the gunfight

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the "high risk accused" Kuldeep Maan also known as Fajja was being taken to GTB Hospital for treatment when five persons in a Scorpio car and a motorcycle fired at the police to free him.

Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar, speaking to media about the incidence

"Police retaliated in which one assailant died while another was injured and caught by police," the statement said.

The other attackers fled the scene, it added.

Senior police officials reached the spot and several teams have been formed to nab the criminal.

According to Delhi Police officials, Maan, who was arrested by the Special Cell last year, faces over 70 cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

