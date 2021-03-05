Woman, her kids found hanging in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur: Police

New Delhi: The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging at their house here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area and the police were informed about it at around 10.40 pm.

The woman's husband was at work when the incident took place, the police said, adding that on returning home, he saw the bodies hanging.

With the help of neighbours, the door to the room where the bodies were hanging, was broken.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had an argument with her husband on Thursday morning over visiting their native village in Bihar's Madhubani.

The couple was married for five years, a senior police officer said.

