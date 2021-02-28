Woman stabbed to death by chain snatcher

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher in Delhi when she tried to overpower the attacker, a security camera footage has revealed.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while coming home from a market and was holding her child when she was attacked.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

