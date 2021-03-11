World Kidney Day 2021: Free-of-charge dialysis hospital launched at Delhi's Bangla Sahib

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has launched "India''s biggest" kidney dialysis facility at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex with 100 beds to provide free treatment to patients.

In addition to the treatment, the patients along with the attendants will be provided free food during the course of the treatment. The food will be supplied from the gurudwara's langar', hospital authorities informed.

The hospital has been built in Sarai Kale Khan near Gurudwara Bala Sahib. Baba Bachan Singh inaugurated India's largest dialysis centre and the online registration is also expected to kick start soon.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer a dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily, the DSGMC said in a statement.

"All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter. The DSGMC will take services from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from corporate houses and from those who are willing to contribute for such initiatives and various government schemes," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, adding that the dialysis centre is equipped with all modern facilities.

The patients are not required to produce Aadhar card to avail free services. Only medical documents are needed. The capacity will soon be increased to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds, he added.

Besides, the hospital will soon increase its capacity to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds. For this and operational expenditure, the committee said it will raise donations from corporate giants, individual donations and also implement government schemes.

The hospital also has 50 electric chairs and it has the capacity to treat 500 dialysis patients in a day.

Speaking on the occasion, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lauded the Sikh community for starting a project that will offer free services to everyone.

"We were seeing this building for the last 20 years but were surprised that Sikh community is known for completing its projects but this project lingered on. We were very happy to learn yesterday that a unique hospital where there will be no cash counter will launch services. Such work can be done only by Sikh community," Tikait said.

For now, the hospital will take patients who visit in person. The online registration will be started in a week once the system is in place, the authorities added.



