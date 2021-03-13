Yamuna continues to spew toxic foam in Delhi

New Delhi: Yamuna River running through Delhi was seen covered with toxic foam on Saturday.

Drainage, high phosphate content especially from factories wastes is the major contributor to the toxic foam layers seen on the surface of Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj.

Abhishek, a local resident said, "I have been seeing the Yamuna for 20 years and the river is getting black day by day and it shows a lack from the government side. The public should also join hands with the government in an initiative to make Yamuna pollution-free. The reason for pollution is industrial inputs. It seems the Yamuna would disappear in coming next 10-15 years."

ANI Report