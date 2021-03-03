Fake social media user dupes man in Haryana

(Haryana) Jind: A major case of fraud was uncovered in Haryana after an unknown person who set up a fake Facebook ID posing as a woman targeted a resident of Jind city. The cheat lured the youth on the pretext of paying him $60,000 and stole a sum of Rs 35,10,809.

A case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi.

According to the victim's statement given to the police, Ajay said that he received a friend request from a woman named Maria Wilson on Facebook. On having accepted the request, both began chatting. After some days, Maria Wilson informed Ajay of having parcelled him $65,000.

It was in this context that Ajay received a phone call from a woman named Priyanka that the parcel of $65,000 arrived at the airport in New Delhi, and in order to receive it he needs to pay a charge of Rs 35,800. Now, thinking that they were parcel charges Ajay made the payment on February 8.

Later another call was made asking Ajay to make a payment of Rs 1,00,000 towards Income Tax in the HDFC bank account of a person named Sumanth. Later on February 9, he was asked to make a payment of Rs 4,68,000 towards the Money Laundering Act. Even this amount was paid. In a similar manner on February 10, around Rs 4,00,000 was sent, following which the victim was coerced into making a payment of Rs 8,90,970. The victim was told that if he failed to comply a police checking would happen.

On February 12th, Ajay's Aadhaar, PAN, and Bank Account details were sought and the victim was asked to make a payment of Rs 18,90,000. After this a release order too was issued bearing the signature of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, instructing that an additional Rs 1,55,316 be paid.

Despite all of this, the thugs again on February 13 dialled Ajay asking him to finally cough up Rs 2,66,700 to wrap up the proceedings. After this, his number was totally blocked. In this manner, the Urban Estate youth was cheated of a total sum of Rs 35,10,809. The SHO of Delhi Civil lines Police Station said that a case has been lodged against unidentified miscreants under cheating.