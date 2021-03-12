Youth arrested over shooting incident in Delhi

New Delhi: Police in Delhi arrested two youths in connection with a shooting incident in Delhi's Subhash Nagar. The suspects were identified as Suresh (21) and his friend Pawan.

"A complaint was received regarding a firing incident in Subhash Nagar on March 10. The complainant said Suresh Kadyan (21) and her ex-boyfriend came to her house and fired in the air to scare her," said a statement by the police.



According to the complainant, her friend borrowed some money from Suresh when they were in a relationship but after their break-up, he started threatening them with dire consequences if she did not return his money," the statement added.

Police succeeded in getting the registration number of the car with technical assistance. Further, the team managed to get the address and mobile number of the accused.

Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, the accused, Suresh, was arrested. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he wanted to take revenge against his girlfriend as she was ignoring him.

After investigation, another youth was arrested for lending his revolver used in the shooting, police said.

