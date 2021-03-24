18 newborns died everyday in Gujarat in 2 years

Gandhinagar: Despite having one of the best healthcare facilities and infrastructure, the Vijay Rupani-led government has disclosed before the state assembly that more than 18 newborns died every day within hours of their birth in Gujarat in the past two years.

However, there was not a single death of newborns reported from Devbhumi Dwarka, Botad, Anand, Aravalli and Mahisagar districts in the same period.

Read:| Pandemic Increased Pregnancy Stress For US Women: Study

The Congress legislators had asked as to how many children were admitted in the Sick Newborn Care Units in these two years, and also how many were from the government as well as from private hospitals.

Out of the total newborn admitted in the Sick Newborn Care units, a total of 69,314 were transferred from government hospitals, while 38,561 (36.37 per cent) from private hospitals.

Read:| Neonatal Antibiotic Use May Lead To Reduced Growth In Boys

Out of the total newborns admitted in the Panchmahal district, almost 79 per cent were shifted from private hospitals. Out of the total 1,892 infants admitted in Panchmahals, 1,493 were admitted from private hospitals, while the rest 399 were from government setups.

In Rajkot, the native place of the Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani, the maximum number of deaths of newborns occurred -- around 18 per cent of newborns died. Out of the total 10,623 newborns admitted in Rajkot, 1,834 had died.

IANS

Read:| Severe COVID-19 Infection Rare In Newborns