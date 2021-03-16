Ahmedabad autorickshaw operates for public service

Ahmedabad: There is an autorickshaw equipped with a library, a dustbin, toys for children and snacks and drinking water for senior citizens. A closed cash box is kept in the rickshaw in which passengers who travel by the rickshaw put in whatever money they wish to give.

A visit to Ahmedabad without a ride on a city autorickshaw would seem incomplete to a traveller. It would be a rare experience if the visitor gets to travel in an autorickshaw fitted with all kinds of amenities. Visitors to the city are greeted by the driver of this unique autorickshaw with a smile as he sports a T-shirt that has a smiley sticker and a face mask with a similar smiley. Above all, the passenger can also enjoy the luxury of reading a newspaper or a magazine, partake snacks and mineral water.

The auto driver has been operating the rickshaw for the last 11 years as a mission.

One might wonder that a ride on such a well-equipped auto-rickshaw would be a quite expensive proposition. Surprisingly, one does not have to pay anything to take a ride. It is also hard to believe that such a free drive is possible at a time when the cost of living is skyrocketing. However, Udaysinh Yadav has been offering such a free service of his auto-rickshaw for the last 11 years.

To serve guests as a God is his motto

Known popularly as ‘Ahmedabad No Rickshawaalo’, Udaybhai told ETV Bharat that he has been operating this rickshaw for the last 11 years. “I started offering this service in 2010 to serve guests as my God. Everyone lives for oneself. But someone should live for others too. This earns goodwill of the people.”

“Nobody comes to this world with anything and leaves this world taking with him anything. What will remain with him after death is his good deeds. I have been doing this work without a break for the last 11 years and am living my life king size. “I tell others also to live happily and keep others happy.”

What is there in the rickshaw?

The rickshaw contains a small township in itself. It has all the facilities for a passenger. There is a library containing newspapers, magazines and even novels, children’s storybooks, a dustbin to throw waste, a water bottle, toys for small kids, home-made snacks and slogans to inspire people to do social work.

Where did he get this idea?

Udaybhai says he has been associated with Sewa Café and Ram Roti institution of Kalupur from which he got the inspiration of doing social work instead of pursuing monetary gains. “Mother feeds her children, while her son serves people in commuting. People who travel in my rickshaw should smile. I spread love.”