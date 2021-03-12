Amrit Mahotsav of Independence to continue till August 15, 2023: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence that began today will continue till August 15, 2023.

"Today is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will continue till 15th August 2023," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a gathering at the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad.

"Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75- these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters for their contribution to the nation.

"I pay tribute to Bapu on this occasion, those who sacrificed their lives and those who led the independence struggle. I pay tribute to brave soldiers who after independence maintained the tradition of defending the nation and sacrificed their lives for the security of the country. I pay tribute to those who rebuilt the country in these 75 years," PM Modi said.

He further said, "The country can never forget Lokmanya Tilak's 'Purna Swaraj', 'Azaad Hind Fauj's call for 'Delhi Chalo', Quit India movement...We take inspiration from Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmi Bai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Ambedkar...."

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' website in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

