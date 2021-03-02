Man accused of abetting wife's suicide arrested

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Gujarat police arrested a man for abetting his wife's suicide on Monday. Arif Khan was found hiding at his sister's home at Pali in Rajasthan state.

His wife Ayesha Makrani threw herself into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad in Gujarat unable to bear the pain of separation from her husband.

She married Khan almost two years ago and was harassed for dowry by her in-laws, reports said. Khan was also said to be in a relationship with another woman.

On February 25, Makrani left her home around 4.30 pm before calling her parents to tell them she was about to end her life.

She recorded a video before committing suicide and sent it to her father and her estranged husband. Her husband did not make an effort to stop her, reports said.

In the video, Ayesha said, "If you want to love, do it two-sided. Nothing can be achieved from one-side. I am taking this step according to my own will and I am not blaming anyone for this. I am happy that I will meet Allah now. I am happy and relaxed now."

The family members informed the police but it was too late to save her and her body was recovered from the Sabarmati river.

