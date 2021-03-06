Ayesha suicide case: Husband produced in Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court

Ahmedabad: Arif Khan, the husband of Ayesha who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river on February 25, was produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Ahmedabad today a three-day remand.

He was arrested by the police from Rajasthan and the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court ordered Arif to remain in police custody for three days.

Ayesha suicide case

During the police investigation, Khan's mobile phone has been recovered by the police, which also reportedly contains a 72-minute call recording of Ayesha talking to Arif before she died.

Reports suggest that Arif instigated Ayesha to take the extreme step. "If you want to die, send me a video," Khan was quoted telling Ayesha in the reported recording.

Ayesha's Lawyer Zafar Khan Pathan and her father Liyaqat Ali Makrani also revealed a new development about the case today in the Metropolitan court premises.

They said that they have found a letter allegedly written by Ayesha, wherein she has accused her husband of levelling false accusations at her. Pathan said that the letter will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation.