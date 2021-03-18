Ahmedabad halts bus services after Covid surge

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have suspended services from Thursday till further order to control a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases across the state of Gujarat.

Read: Gujarat extends curfew timings in view of soaring cases



Ahmedabad Administration also announced the closure of all public gardens and parks from Thursday. Kankaria Lake and Zoo will also remain closed.

On Tuesday, authorities imposed night curfews in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

Read: COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities to continue till Feb 15

Gujarat is also one of the states where cases of Covid have seen a surge in the last one month. Surat has been reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot, as per official data.