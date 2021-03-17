Gujarat: AIMIM backs Independents, denies BJP power in Godhra

Godhra/Ahmedabad: Seven AIMIM members in Gujarat's Godhra municipality on Wednesday extended support to 17 Independents to deny the BJP another term in power after being the ruling party since 2002.

The AIMIM, which won seven Godhra municipality seats in its debut in the state's politics, extended unconditional support to 17 Independents to form the board, with the posts of president and the vice president going to Independents Sanjay Soni and Akram Patel respectively, AIMIM state president Sabir Kabliwala said.

"Out of seventeen Independents who are part of the 44-strong board, five are non-Muslims. We were successful in stopping BJP from returning to power in Godhra municipality," Kabliwala said to ETV Bharat.

"People have voted for our (AIMIM) party and we will work for them. They (BJP) have gained power after Godhra Kand but today we have made the board in the same place. Citizens of Godhra are now fed up with BJP rule as there is no work at all."

"All have voted for Majlis, Dalit, Muslims and Adivasis. We will unite all. We have also started preparing for Assembly polls, and are sure of winning as many are Majlis and Owaisisahab's supporters" he added.

Assembly Polls in Gujarat are scheduled for 2022.