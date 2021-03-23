Gujarat Cong MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes

Panchmahal (Gujarat): Ahead of Gujarat's Morwa Hadaf Assembly by-polls, a Congress MLA's provocative speech against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked controversy among locals.

During the election campaign at Umardevi in Morwa taluka Congress MLA Chandrika Baria, asked party workers to pelt stones on the house of the BJP candidates who won the recent panchayat elections, claiming they won by unfair means.

During the meeting, Baria said, "BJP candidates who have won the recent panchayat elections should have their houses pelted with stones as they won with bogus votes using EVMs and by giving alcohol to voters."

She then challenged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to contest against her in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"If I have to be defeated in the coming assembly elections, the Chief Minister will himself have to get into the field," the Congress MLA said.

BJP misused police administration: Amit Chavda

The Congress state president Amit Chavda discussed the strategy to win the Congress candidate in the assembly by-poll. He also accused the BJP of using the police and the administration to win the elections.

"The money raised by the BJP through corruption is used in these elections, he said. The BJP uses the police and the administration in the run-up to the elections, he said.

Notably, a by-poll is scheduled for Morwa Hadaf seat of Panchmahal district on April 17 after the death of Bhupendra Khant. It may be mentioned that Bhupendra Khant was elected as an Independent MLA in the assembly elections held in 2017 at Morwa Hadaf assembly seat of Panchmahal district.

Subsequently, Bhupendra Khant's tribal certificate was found to be invalid and he was suspended from the MLA post.

Hence, an appeal was filed in the High Court by Bhupendra Khant and since the matter was subjudice the by-poll was not conducted. However, Bhupendra Khant died due to illness and the by-poll is scheduled to fill the vacated assembly seat after his death.

