Gujarat Police recover mobile phone of Ayesha's husband

Ahmedabad: Police in Gujarat on Friday have recovered the mobile phone of the husband of 23-year-old Ayesha Makrani, who committed suicide after jumping into the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on February 25.

Before killing herself she also recorded a video of her act and had sent it to her father and estranged husband.

Gujarat police arrested Ayesha's husband Arif Khan from Rajasthan.

Read:| Gujarat woman ends life over marital dispute

During the interrogation, police also accessed the 72 minutes call recording from Arif's mobile phone.

As per police, Ayesha had called her husband minutes before ending her life as Arif had abetted her death and instructed her to send her 'death video' to him.

Earlier, Arif had stated that his mobile phone his missing but upon questioning, he confessed to having kept it with a relative.

Read:| Strict punishment should be given to culprits, says Ayesha's lawyer

After tracking the relative, police recovered Arif's mobile phone which also had phone recordings of Ayesha's parents who have alleged that their daughter was harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

Police said that the call recordings will also be sent to forensic labs and will be used as evidence in court.

Read:| Pregnant woman commits suicide, husband arrested in Rohini