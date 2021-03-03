Gujarat: Six members of family consume poison, three dead

Vadodara: Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition after they consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Wednesday. The deceased included a three-year-old boy.

According to police, around 5 pm, one of the family members, hailing from Swati Society in Sama locality, called the police control room and informed that they had consumed poison.

By the time police reached the spot, Narendra Soni (58), his daughter Riya (19) and grandson Parth (3) were dead, while Soni's wife Deepti (55), son Bhavin (28) and daughter-in-law Urmi (25) were in serious condition.

They were shifted to a hospital and were under treatment, a police official said.

The family was apparently facing financial problems, but the exact reason for their decision to end life was not known yet, he said, adding that the probe was on.

With inputs from agency

