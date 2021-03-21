Gujarat temple bans entry of devotees wearing small clothes

Ahmedabad: After the Uttarakhand chief minister's remark on women's ripped jeans sparked controversy, the new rule of Gujarat's famous religious site, Shamlaji Vishnu Temple has become the talk of the town nowadays.

The temple administration has prohibited the entry of devotees wearing short dresses to the temple and this rule has been implemented from Friday.

The Trust has also put a board outside the temple which reads that the brothers and sisters who come for darshan do not enter the temple wearing short clothes.

"The Shalamji Vishnu Temple Trust, a pilgrimage centre in Aravalli in Gujarat, has banned the entry of visitors wearing shorts. The devotees who come wearing such clothes will be stopped outside the temple," said, Anil Patel, Trustee Shamlaji Vishnu Mandir.

"This rule has been implemented from March 19 and this historic decision has been taken by the Yatradham Shamlaji Vishnu Temple Trust," he said.

Recently, Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has angered a section of social media users with his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans. And such rules by the temple administration has also risen questions among the devotees.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand CM's remark on women sparks controversy