Kejriwal roadshow in Gujarat to thank voters

Surat (Gujarat): The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Gujarat to thank voters after his Aam Aadmi Party's impressive performance in local elections.

The roadshow will take place in Surat city where the AAP picked up 27 seats after fielding 470 candidates across six corporations in the state.

According to sources, Kejriwal will spend the day in Surat on February 26. He will also hold meetings with local leaders to boost their confidence and will start campaigning for Assembly polls as well.

The AAP also took aim at the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in Gujarat highlighting the issues of local farmers across the state.

It will raise the issue of MSP (minimum support price) and demand various schemes for the farmers and the poor. The party also plans to extend its reach to the rural population of Gujarat to win their support.

