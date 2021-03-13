Man held for rape, murder of 4-year-old in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An unmarried man was arrested in Dadra Nagar Haveli in Gujarat for allegedly raping and murdering a four-year-old girl.

According to the information, the girl was playing in society.

After which she was reportedly taken by the man and when she did not return the family started searching for her.

READ: Disabled girl raped in Bihar, accused arrested

Later the family informed the police who immediately started the investigation and arrested the accused after seeing that the toilet window glass of his flat was broken.

The police investigation further revealed a suspicious bag near the building's toilet pipeline and found the body of a missing girl inside which was cut into pieces.

Police also found bloodstains in the flat of the accused.

READ: Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai

According to the police, the accused after taking her to her flat raped and subsequently murdered her.

The accused was earlier also beaten by the society members for molestation.

READ: UP gang-rape victim's father killed in accident

The entire family, including the father, was shocked to learn about the rape and murder of his daughter and committed suicide by drinking phenyl.

He was shifted to the hospital for treatment where breathed his last.