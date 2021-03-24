Migrant workers flee Surat after lockdown rumours

Surat (Gujarat): While the spike in coronavirus cases is causing concern among government officials, there are rumours that the city is likely to face lockdown once again. Every day, thousands of migrant workers are leaving Surat for their home states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

It is alleged that travel companies are behind the rumours that has caused panic among workers engaged in the textiles industry. On an average, a travel agency is operating six to seven buses every day. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s assurance that lockdown will not be imposed has failed to allay fears.

The panic among migrant workers is because of last year’s horrifying experience during the lockdown when they were forced to flee by every means possible, including trudging on foot.

A travel agency manager told ETV Bharat that he operates more than six buses from Surat to various destinations outside Gujarat. However, he denied there was an exodus of workers due to the fear of coronavirus pandemic. However, migrant workers believe the exodus is due to the fear of the pandemic.

Migrant workers are being advised to tell that they were leaving for their home states to attend Holi festival, weddings or their farms.

BJP’s recently elected municipal Corporator Sudha Pandey told ETV Bharat that the exodus of migrant workers was due to the rumour of lockdown till March 25.

She has been visiting factories to convince the workers not to flee and allay their fears about the imposition of lockdown.

She alleged that travel agencies were deliberately spreading rumours. She said the travel agency operators tell the workers not to mention the fear of coronavirus as the cause of leaving Surat but say that they were visiting their home states for attending weddings, Holi festival or their farms back home.

