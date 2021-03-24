More than 46,000 people in rural areas were vaccinated against covid-19

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Corona vaccination campaign has been launched by the district administration as part of a special campaign to prevent the spread of corona infection in the district. A special vaccination drive was also organized in Jamnagar city and rural areas in the last few days. The vaccination camps organized at all the towns and rural centers of the district have received a wide response from the people.

More than 46,000 people in rural areas were vaccinated and protected themselves against corona. Special public awareness programs including IEC activities, meetings with people at religious places and caste farms, wide public relations by Asha workers, Anganwadi, female health workers and teachers to make people aware of covid vaccine were held in rural areas.

As a result, in the rural areas of Jamnagar district, it has become possible to vaccinate a large number of elders over the age of 60 and citizens with other diseases between the ages of 45 and 60.

A number of campaigns were launched by the system to create awareness in the rural areas. As a result, many senior citizens have come forward to get vaccinated. One of them, Chandrakantbhai Solanki, while appealing to other Jamnagar residents to get vaccinated, said, "I have not had any side effects from the vaccine and I have received a lot of cooperation from the hospital staff." Vaccination staff is well trained. We protect ourselves and others with the vaccine so everyone should get vaccinated.

