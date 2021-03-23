Crores raised in Saurashtra for Ram temple

Rajkot (Gujarat): The Saurashtra region in Gujarat has raised Rs 17 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid a nationwide fundraising drive, the RSS has said.

More than 12 crore families from more than 5 lakh villages in the country have donated for the temple in a very short time of 44 days, which is a world record, it said.



A press conference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was held at the National School in Rajkot on Tuesday. In which the work done by the Corona Epidemic National Self Union in the country was also reviewed.

Mukesh Malkan of the RSS

The Saurashtra office bearers of the RSS said many services were offered during the lockdown as the country faced the pandemic.

It said 560,000 volunteers joined the activity and 73 lakh different kits were distributed. While food packets were distributed to 4.5 crore people, 20 lakh tourists were also helped along with 90 lakh Madaks.

Due to the lockdown, most of the branches of the RSS were also closed but now the situation in the country is slowly returning to normal.

The RSS has a total of 55,600 branches in the country as well as 441 branches in Saurashtra province, which is currently 80 per cent re-activated.

