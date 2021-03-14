Singer Jubin Nautiyal meets PM Modi's mother

Gandhinagar: Bollywood singer, Jubin Nautiyal, who was in Gujarat to attend the Amrit Mahotsav festival on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Sharing a picture with Modi's mother, Nautiyal said that he met PM's entire family in Gandhinagar and sought blessings from Heeraben Modi.

He captioned the Facebook post."Now I know why the PM is so humble and down to earth. He got it from his Mama too."

Notably, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ''Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on'' and flagged off a padayatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal holds fundraising concert for Chamoli flood victims