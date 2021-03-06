Surat court acquits 122 persons accused of being SIMI members

Surat: A court in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday acquitted 122 persons arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for participating in a meeting organised here in December 2001 as members of the banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate AN Dave acquitted 122 persons arrested for being members of the banned outfit SIMI, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Speaking to the media, advocate AA Sheikh said that the court has given a historic decision today and acquitted all the people who were accused of being SIMI members.

Advocate AA Sheikh speaking to the media

Five other accused had died during the pendency of the trial.

Also Read: Court rejects Atiq Ahmed's plea against personal appearance

In its order, the court said that the prosecution failed to produce "cogent, reliable and satisfactory" evidence to establish that the accused persons belonged to the SIMI and had gathered to promote the activities of the banned outfit.

Meanwhile, Maulana Atau Rahman, one of the 122 persons who was named in the case, said that today's verdict shows that how the police and political leaders frame innocent people falsely for their own interest.

"There should not be injustice with any person in our country. I am very happy to get justice today and hope that no one should be falsely implicated in any case," he added.

Also Read: Gujrat: POCSO court orders compensation to rape victims

The court said the accused persons cannot be held guilty under the UAPA.

As many as 127 persons were arrested by Surat's Athwalines police on December 28, 2001, under various sections of the UAPA for allegedly being members of the banned outfit SIMI and organising a meeting at a hall in the city's Sagrampura to promote and expand the organisation's activities.

The central government had through its notification dated September 27, 2001, banned SIMI.

The accused belonged to different parts of Gujarat as well as from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Also Read: Guj court allows Rahul Gandhi to skip hearing in defamation case

In their defence, they said they did not belong to the SIMI and had gathered there to participate in a seminar organised under the banner of the All India Minority Education Board.

They said they were in the city for religious and educational purposes to take part in a seminar in a peaceful manner.

(With inputs from PTI)