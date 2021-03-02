Minor rape victim moves SC for permission to abort foetus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to March 5 hearing in a plea filed by a 14-year-old rape survivor seeking permission to abort her 26-week-old foetus.

The minor girl, hailing from Haryana's Karnal district moved the apex court, seeking its permission to abort her foetus. The court has said the minor needed to be medically evaluated, both physically and psychologically.

According to reports, the minor was allegedly raped by her cousin after which she got pregnant.

An FIR was lodged for the alleged offence of rape under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

What says the Abortion law

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits the abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy. An exception to the law is made if a registered medical practitioner certifies to a court that the continued pregnancy is life-threatening for either the mother or the baby.

