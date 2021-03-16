Punjab MLAs booked for heckling Haryana CM

Chandigarh: The Police have booked nine Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab after the lawmakers attempted to picket and confront Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outside the assembly here last week.

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia are among the SAD legislators named in the First Information Report registered by the police.

The Police registered cases against the SAD MLAs under IPC sections including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), according to a copy of the FIR.

The legislators had confronted Khattar outside the assembly hall on March 10 and had demanded that a resolution be passed in the state assembly against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Thereafter, the Haryana assembly secretariat had decided to lodge an FIR against the Punjab MLAs for misbehaving with Khattar while he interacted with the media.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday had condemned the incident and informed the House.

(With input from agencies)