Another protesting farmer dies at Singhu border

Sonipat: Yet another farmer protesting against the new farm laws died of a heart attack at the Singhu border near Delhi on Sunday.

He was identified as Harendra Singh, a resident of Assandh village in Haryana's Karnal district.

The police said the body has been sent for autopsy at the civil hospital in Sonipat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Assistant Sub-Inspector Devendra Singh said that further investigation will be done once the postmortem report comes. According to Singh's friend, he is survived by his 7-year-old son and his wife had already died earlier.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting near Delhi's borders for more than 100 days demanding that the Central government scrap its new farm laws.

