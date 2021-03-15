Bhupinder Hooda, 20 others granted bail in Haryana land scam case

Panchkula (Haryana): On Monday, a special court in Haryana heard the case pertaining to Panchkula's industrial plot allocation scandal. In connection with the case, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda appeared in the Enforcement Directorate court. Following the hearing, the Court granted regular bail to all 20 accused including the former chief minister, instead of interim bail. The next hearing in the case would take place on April 27.

It may be noted that around 22 persons have been accused in the case, against whom the ED had filed a charge sheet. Earlier on March 5, a hearing was held in the ED court over Panchkula's industrial plot allocation scandal. During the hearing, a heated argument broke out between the lawyers of both parties, following which the court granted interim bail to all 20 accused including Bhupinder Singh Hooda. They were asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5,00,000 each.

The interim bail was granted to 20 persons, except Siddharth Bhardwaj and Dagar Katyal. The court did not grant anticipatory bail to these two accused because they stay abroad.

Earlier in 2013, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) had allocated 14 industrial plots to the acquaintances of the former CM in Panchkula. In connection with this, another case was filed by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau last year, following which the matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).