Days after accident, pregnant cow dies during treatment in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana): A pregnant cow that was rescued following an accident and abortion, died after four-five days in Haryana's Faridabad, said a veterinarian on Friday.

Speaking to the news agency, veterinarian Atul Maurya said over 70 kgs of garbage was removed from the cow's body during the operation conducted by a team of three doctors.

READ: 'Will see you on battlefield': Suvendu Adhikari to Mamata

"A pregnant cow was rescued after it met with an accident, it underwent abortion later. A 6-month baby cow was aborted, still, the animal was having blotting. We operated the animal and removed over 70 kgs of garbage from its body including plastic, glass and iron materials. However, we couldn't save it," he said. "A team of three doctors operated the animal for four hours.

READ: WB polls: 6 BJP workers injured in bomb blast in South 24 Parganas

Unfortunately, we could not save the animal and the cow died after 4-5 days," he added. Maury urged the general public not to throw garbage in the open so that cows do not eat the garbage.

(ANI)