Ex-publicity adviser to Khattar govt arrested

Chandigarh: Former publicity adviser to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana and YouTube singer Jai Bhagwan Mittal, alias Rocky Mittal, was arrested by the police on Tuesday in a six-year-old assault case involving a sessions court judge.

The case related to the murder of commission agent Munish Mittal on May 18, 2015.

Read:| Farmers raise slogans and tear CM Khattar's poster

After the crime, locals, comprising commission agents, blocked the road to lodge their protest. A judge was passing through in a vehicle when they were staging the protest.

Rocky, who was also protesting, allegedly misbehaved and assaulted the judge. On his complaint, the police had registered a case against Rocky and others.

Read:| Protesting farmers in Haryana greet CM Khattar with black flags

Mittal, who belongs to the Kaithal district, had gained popularity for making songs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In December last year, the state government removed him as chairman of the Special Publicity Cell without mentioning the reason.

Mittal, however, claimed that he was removed because "he was not making songs against farmers".

IANS

Read:| Farmers ransack venue before Haryana CM's visit