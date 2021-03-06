Farmer leader extends support to dent BJP electorally

Sonipat (Haryana): After the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said that he will campaign against BJP.

Speaking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "Our protest was peaceful and will be peaceful. I will urge people in poll-bound states to dent the BJP electorally and to teach a lesson to those who enacted the three agrarian laws."

"Soon we will devise different strategies to intensify protests and we will appeal to people to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers' issues. We are going to have an important meeting on March 9, in which a major decision can be taken. We will seek votes against the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections," he said.

As the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders is on the way to complete 100 days, Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the anti-farm laws protests will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections.

Rajewal, the leader of his own BKU faction, is credited with having drafted the constitution of the BKU. His vast experience and in-depth knowledge of agriculture in Punjab has made him the 'think-tank' of this agitation.

The beginning of such campaigns from West Bengal also indicates that the farmer's programme will have a direct impact on the elections. In such a situation, Rajewal's presence may impact West Bengal and other poll-bound states this year.

Notably, thousands of farmers are sitting on the Delhi borders since November 26 last year against the three farm laws enacted in September 2020 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The farmers say they are "black laws" and "anti-farmer".

