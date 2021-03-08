Gurugram Municipality to engage robots in drain cleaning

Gurugram (Haryana): A six-day program has been organised in Gurugram where the municipality workers got trained to clean the drain using a robot.

According to Mayor, Madhu Azad, this training program will enable the workers to use technology while cleaning the drains.

Gurugram Municipality to engage robots in drain cleaning

"It has been noticed that private people hire workers to clean their drain. There are multiple reports when the worker lost their lives while cleaning as the toxic gases released from the garbage were inhaled by them. Now, with the advancement in technology, this gadget will enable the workers to work freely without bringing their lives in danger", said Azad.

Also Read: Jaipur: UP woman gang-raped in moving car