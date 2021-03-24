Haryana bans public celebrations on Holi as COVID cases swell

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday banned public celebrations of the upcoming Holi festival in the wake of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

During the past few days, Haryana has been reporting over 800 new cases daily.

"The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of (rise in the number of cases of) corona..," Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The death toll from the pandemic in Haryana stands at 3,104, as on Tuesday, while the state has an infection count of 2,81,588. Among the worst-hit districts which are witnessing a surge in cases include Gurugram, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula.

This year, Holi falls on March 29.

