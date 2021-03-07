Haryana farmer commits suicide at Delhi border

Chandigarh: A 55-year-old farmer from Haryana committed suicide at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rajbir of Hisar district, hung himself from a tree.

He was part of the continuing farmers' sit-in protest being staged at the national border against the three farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws for over 100 days on the borders of Delhi.

