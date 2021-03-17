Haryana farmer builds bullet-proof tractor

Sonipat: Punjab and Haryana have been locked in a bitter war of words over sharing of river waters for decades. Farmers from both sides have clashed often over the dispute.

In this situation, a farmer in Haryana's Sonipat has made a bullet-proof tractor with CCTV to protect himself. The tractor also has AC, GPS and a bullet-proof windshield.

Haryana farmer makes bullet-proof tractor to protect themselves from attackers

Rajendra, the 38-year-old farmer said he was attacked when he went to his farmland along with his younger brother. He alleged that a farmer from Uttar Pradesh was behind the attack.

Recounting the incident, he said, 'I went to the farmland with my younger brother last week. Some unidentified men from UP attacked us with gunshots and sticks. The bullet marks are still there on the windshield of the tractor. The tractor saved us.'

When ETV Bharat contacted Sonipat DSP Virendra Singh Rawat, he said that a case has been pending in the High Court and further investigations are underway.

