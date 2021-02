IT raid at MLA Balraj Kundu's house

Meham: The Income Tax Department has raided the house of Independent MLA Balraj Kundu from Meham, Haryana.

Apart from his Rohtak residence, the Income Tax department has reached offices in Gurgaon and Delhi.

Other houses of the Kundu family and their relatives are also being raided.

Nearly 30 other places are also under raid by the IT department.

